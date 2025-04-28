WATCH LIVE | Atlanta Beltline murder trial: Testimony continues on Monday

The murder trial for the two men accused of killing 60-year-old Thomas "Tom" Arnold on Feb. 26, 2022, on the Atlanta Beltline continues on Monday in Fulton County.

What we know:

Arnold was a longtime resident of Poncey-Highland and was known to walk the trails of the Beltline and Freedom Park. He was also known for his volunteerism in the community, including his work with Trees Atlanta, a nonprofit that works to protect and improve Atlanta's urban forest. He was also a bicyclist, and after his death, friends and family placed a white cross and yellow bicycle in his honor near the Atlanta Beltline Eastside and Freedom Park trails.

Thomas Arnold was found dead near 341 Elizabeth Street NE on February 26. ((Atlanta Police Department) / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross were eventually arrested for his murder after Atlanta police released surveillance videos and conducted an extensive investigation.

A jury was seated for the trial early last week and opening statements took place on April 24.