Atlanta Beltline murder: Trial begins Thursday for 2022 murder of Tom Arnold

article

The Brief Thomas Arnold, a well-known Poncey-Highland resident and community volunteer, was fatally shot on the Atlanta BeltLine near Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue in February 2022. Brandon Williams and Demetric Ross were arrested in connection with the murder, though authorities have not disclosed a motive. Jury selection for the trial was completed earlier this week, and proceedings are scheduled to begin Thursday in Fulton County.



The trial for two men accused of murdering a man on the Atlanta BeltLine in 2022 is expected to get underway on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Thomas "Tom" Arnold, 60, was shot to death on Feb. 26, 2022, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue on the Atlanta Beltline, a popular pedestrian path in metro Atlanta.

Arnold was a longtime resident of Poncey-Highland and was known to walk the trails of the BeltLine and Freedom Park. He was also known for his volunteerism in the community, including his work with Trees Atlanta, a nonprofit that works to protect and improve Atlanta's urban forest. He was also a bicyclist, and after his death, friends and family placed a white cross and yellow bicycle in his honor near the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside and Freedom Park trails.

Atlanta police released surveillance video obtained from several sources that showed three people they described as "persons of interest."

Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross. FOX 5 Atlanta file photo.

Brandon Williams, 28, was eventually arrested at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office identified Williams as the gunman.

RELATED STORIES

In mid-March, 26-year-old Demetrice Ross was arrested in Morrow.

It is not clear why Williams and Ross allegedly targeted Arnold.

What's next:

A jury was seated for the trial in Fulton County earlier this week. Opening statements are expected on Thursday, April 24.