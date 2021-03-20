Atlanta-area spa shootings: Protesters rally before Georgia Capitol to march against Asian hate

Crowds gathered before the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday to protest violence and crimes targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community days after eight died in mass shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

A Facebook event called "Stop Asian Hat ATL March and Rally" was set for 1 p.m. at Liberty Plaza.

The event group showed 408 people had responded, but local public figures shared the event on social media.

Chanting rang out at the plaza by about 1:30 p.m. as the crowd had already grown sizeable.

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock stood before a crowd at Liberty Plaza.

Mostly-masked marchers held signs that read "Stop Asian Hate" and "We had nothing to do with COVID. Protect Asian elders."

At approximately 2:35 p.m. the crowd began marching toward CNN Center.

Context of Atlanta-area spa shootings

Officials said the shooting suspect, Robert Long, confessed to the murders and told Cherokee County Sheriff's Office invesitgators he has a "sex addiction" and the attack was not racially motivated.

Members of the AAPI community have remarked that the context of the shootings amid a rise in crimes against Asian Americans cannot be ignored. Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders says there have been almost 2,800 reported incidents between March of last year and the end of last month.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

