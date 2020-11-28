Expand / Collapse search
Arrested made in Lenox Square mall sexual assault, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police announced the arrest of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a shopper in early November. 

A woman said a man attacked her on November 6 while she was shopping at Lenox Square Mall. 

34-year-old Dwayne Bailey was arrested and charged Saturday in connection to the assault.

The victim said she had just finished shopping and left through an isolated walkway that leads to garages and a hotel.

"I would walk a couple of steps, then he started walking," she told FOX 5 as she described his actions. "If I stopped, he stopped."

She said was grabbed from behind and showed a large knife that she called a machete.

She said he directed her to go outside the walkway to a parking stairwell. At first, she said, he demanded cash. She turned over $60.

Next, the man began using his knife to cut her clothing -- her pants and her bra.

He tried to physically assault her, but suddenly stopped when he uttered, "they're coming" believing security might be on the way.

Bailey was charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Kidnapping and was

Bailey was taken to the Fulton County Jail. 

