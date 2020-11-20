Argument leads to shooting inside Lenox Square Mall, police say

article

Atlanta police say an argument resulted in a person being shot inside Lenox Mall Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:03 p.m. at the Apple store inside the mall. Officers confirmed to FOX 5 that a male was found with a gunshot wound to his rear. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an argument with a group of male suspects. One of the suspects shot the victim, then took off in what appeared to be a Blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia tag: CML8659.

Authorities detained one suspect. That person was being interviewed by investigators.

This is the third violent incident to happen at Lenox Square in the last two months and the fourth shooting to take place in or around the mall in the last year.

On November 6, a shopper reported that she was attacked and then assaulted as she was leaving the mall. Earlier in October, three people were arrested after shots were fired inside Neiman Marcus.

In March, a person was killed during a shooting over a parking place. The previous month, a man was shot during what police called a botched drug deal in the parking lot outside Bloomingdales.

In January, a police officer was involved in a shooting during a robbery in progress in the parking lot. And in December of 2019, police said a Macy’s employee was robbed and shot in the Lenox Square parking garage

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.