Police: Shots fired during robbery attempt at Lenox Square

article

Police said a man is in custody after shots were reportedly fired inside an anchor store at Lenox Square on Friday afternoon.

Officers surrounded the Neiman Marcus after reports of shots being fired shortly after 5 p.m. Atlanta police said those shots were fired during a robbery attempt of a customer at the store.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

No injuries were reported.

The name of the man arrested has not been released.

Advertisement

Investigators are trying to piece together what exactly happened during the robbery attempt.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.