Man shot and killed after argument in Lenox Square Mall parking lot, police say

Atlanta police are searching for three suspects after a deadly shooting at Lenox Square Mall Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting happened after two groups of people got into an argument over a parking spot. The two groups of people went into the mall and then the argument escalated again when they got outside.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the head, according to police.

One person was detained on Sunday but was later released without charges.

Advertisement

This marks the fourth shooting, but the first fatal one, in a string of recent shootings at the luxury mall.

Despite the shootings, Major Andrew Senzer with Atlanta police said he believes the mall is still a safe place for the public. He said APD will continue to dedicate the resources necessary to put an end to the crimes.

“This is a prime concern for us. We have dedicated a tremendous amount of resources to this area and we will continue to do so until we can take back this space," Senzer said.

A Macy's employee was shot and robbed in one of the mall's parking garages on Dec. 21. On Dec. 31, police arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery and shooting

That shooting happened in the level one area of the department store's parking garage, according to Atlanta police.

Police: Mall employee shot in robbery at Lenox Square parking deck

In mid-January, a police sergeant witnessed two men robbing another man at gunpoint. Investigators said the sergeant pulled out his gun and fired. One suspect was arrested, the other was rushed to the hospital.

In February, a man was shot after meeting with someone in the Lenox Square parking lot for some type of transaction. At some point during the sale, the victim was shot in the stomach.

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the past few months in and around Lenox Square.