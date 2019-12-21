Police: Mall employee shot in robbery at Lenox Square parking deck

A Macy's employee has been rushed to the hospital after an attempted robbery in broad daylight at an Atlanta area mall.

Police say the shooting happened a few minutes after noon on Saturday in the parking deck at Lenox Square Mall.

According to police, a Macy's employee was going to her car on the first floor of the parking deck when she was approached by two armed men who attempted to rob her.

During the robbery attempt, the victim was shot. Police say she was alert and breathing while being transported.

The two suspects then fled on foot. Police are on the scene working to identify the two men.

"This robbery attempt in broad daylight, at the height of the holiday shopping season when APD and the mall have increased security at and around the mall, is an appalling and brazen criminal act that will be dealt with swiftly," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to FOX 5.

If you have any information that could help officers, please call Atlanta police.