Police: Suspect arrested in Lenox Square parking deck shooting, robbery

Atlanta Police arrested a suspect in connection with the December robbery and shooting a of Macy's employee at Lenox Square Mall.

Police say the shooting happened around 12 p.m. on December 21 in the level one area of a parking garage at the mall.

Atlanta police said a Macy’s employee was shot and robbed by two young men as she walked to her car. The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

D’Vonte Dean, 24, was arrested on December 30 on charges of aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On December 27, investigators released a surveillance video of suspect investigators believe were responsible for an armed daytime robbery.

The two suspects ran from the scene and into a nearby MARTA train station.

Dean was taken to the Fulton County jail.

Police continue to search for a second suspect.

