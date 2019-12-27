Police release video of Lenox Square shooting suspects

Police in Atlanta have released a surveillance video of suspect investigators believe were responsible for an armed daytime robbery last weekend at Lenox Square which led to the victim being shot.

Police believe the two suspects are juveniles and may have run into a nearby train station. (Atlanta Police Department)

It happened around noon near Macy’s on the level one parking deck. Atlanta police said a Macy’s employee was shot and robbed by two young men as she walked to her car. The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but was released and is expected to fully recover.

The two suspects ran from the scene and into a nearby MARTA train station.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be juveniles around 5'5" to 5'10" in height. One was wearing a cream, black, and yellow hoodie with the other wearing a light-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police Investigators at 404-546-7896 and Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

