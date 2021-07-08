Arrest made in Cobb County country club triple murder

article

An arrest has been made in connection to the deaths of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Bryan Rhoden was apprehended by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chamblee, the U.S. Marshals Office said. Investigators said Rhoden was taken was asked to come to the police station on other charges and was taken into custody.

Rhoden will be questioned by police and is expected to be booked into the Cobb County jail, deputies said.

Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to death on the green and two others, 46-year-old Henry Valdez, of California, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson, of Kansas, were found dead in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck teetering on the bank of a sand trap, Cobb County police said. Police identified Pierson and the owner of the truck.

Police believe Siller was not targeted by the suspect but witnessed an active crime leading to his death.

A memorial for golf pro Gene Siller has been set up on the tenth hole of the Pinetree Country Club’s golf course on July 5, 2021. (FOX 5 / GoFundMe)

Investigators believe the killer abandoned the white pickup he was driving after shooting Siller and took off on foot.

Few details have since been released about the case or what led investigators to Rhoden.

Despite the fact police said the country club and the surrounding community were not in any immediate danger, residents admitted they were on edge with some keeping the doors to their businesses closed until police released more information or made an arrest.

The Cobb County Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference at 8 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



