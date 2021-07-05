Cobb County golf course shooting: Neighborhood on high alert, grieving for golf pro

Three men were found dead on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course on Saturday afternoon. The incident has left the community shocked and grieving.

It was 2:21 p.m. when police said they got to the call to come to the clubhouse located at 3400 McCollum Pkwy NW in Kennesaw around 2:21 p.m. Saturday. About 1,300 feet northeast of there, a white Dodge Ram 3500 was seen teetering on the edge of one of the two sandtraps surrounding the tenth hole.

When police arrived at the tenth hole, they found three men dead.

A witness shared this photo of a white pickup truck on the tenth hole at Pinetree Country Club’s golf course in Kennesaw, Georgia on July 3, 2021.

Law enforcement vehicles quickly filled the intersection of Frey Lake Court and adjacent Club Drive NW which leads to the tenth hole. Police said they first found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on the green. He was later identified as golf pro Gene Siller, who served as the director of golf at Pinetree.

Nearby residents and members of the club believe he was killed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"No one would set out with calculated evil and do something wrong to Gene," said neighborhood friend Rand Eberhard. "There’s no way that anybody had a premeditated agenda."

Investigators said two more bodies were found in the back of that pickup truck, one of whom was Paul Pierson, the owner of that truck. Cobb County police have not released the third man's identity.

Police believe the killer abandoned the white pickup he was driving after shooting Sillers and took off on foot.

A prayer walk was held early Monday morning for the victims and the grieving community.

"We walked around and prayed for the staff, the people in the neighborhood, and the golf course management team," said Eberhard.

The community remains on high alert as investigators continue to search for the suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe was launched to help Siller’s wife and two young children.

