Apalachee High School shooting: When will Barrow County students return to school?

Barrow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff says the administration is planning for public school students to return to the classroom next week.

All students, except those who attend Apalachee High School, will return to the classroom this Tuesday.

As of Friday, no firm dates have been set for classes to resume at the high school, the site of Wednesday's mass shooting that claimed the lives of two teachers and two students and injured nine others.

"We are still grieving but at the same time, we must try our best to navigate this uncharted journey ahead together," Dr. LeDuff wrote in a letter to parents and guardians. "Please know your trust and your children's safety remain at the heart of everything we do."

The superintendent said he would send a separate letter to the families of Apalachee High School students.

"We believe we need to be together as soon as possible to move forward and to provide some sense of familiarity for our students," he wrote.

LeDuff acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed a commitment to helping the community heal. "We are in this together, and as a community, we will continue to care for one another," he said.

Law enforcement presence will be increased at each school, and extra support staff will be on hand to assist students and staff during this difficult period.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is also stepping in to provide support for the community. A Community Recovery Center has been established at the Barrow Leisure Services Center, where mental health services and resources will be available to families. The center will operate from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 13.