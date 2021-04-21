After tornado destroys their home field, Braves invite Newnan HS to Truist Park for Senior Night

A devastating tornado tore through the Newnan area less than a month ago leaving the Newnan High School Baseball team with nowhere to play. The team has been hopping from field to field for the remaining games of their season.

This would have been the second year the team would not be able to have their Senior Night, but the Atlanta Braves stepped up to bat for them.

The Cougars were allowed to load the bases at Truist Park on Wednesday for a once-in-a-lifetime game and invited FOX 5 photojournalist Austin McAffee to the game to document the special event.

"It is a dream come true for these boys they spent years of their life wanting to play on a major league and now they finally get their chance," one parent said.

Many in attendance expressed how "awesome" it was of the Braves to extend this courtesy. They said it is one of the many examples of the good that has come out of a tragedy.

While it only lasted 5 innings, the Cougars cruised to an 11-1 win over Pebblebrook on their Senior Night.

This is not the first time the Braves have stepped up to help the student-athletes at Newnan High School and the community as a whole. Cougars alum and Braves LHP Will Smith set up a fundraiser to help the victims of the EF-4 tornado.

