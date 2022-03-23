'99 Chainsaws': Volunteers clear debris that remains 1 year after Newnan tornado

This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck Newnan. An event called "99 Chainsaws" will bring volunteers together to clear away debris still on the ground. That storm debris poses an immediate and deadly threat to residents there.

That immediate threat is fire, and it's already happened this month. A wildfire swept along the path of last year’s tornado near Fox Hollow Run in Coweta County. This Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of the tornado, volunteers will gather to help clean up some debris.

A ministry called RiverLife is coordinating the event and is asking for volunteers, anyone with or without a chainsaw. The ministry connects volunteers with people in need, and one year after the storm there are still tremendous needs and a lot of work still to do.

Carey Jackson owns property on Fox Hollow Run. He tells us in this neighborhood alone, it’s estimated that over 30,000 trees fell during the tornado March 26 last year

The forest fire this month destroyed his barn, a building that survived the tornado

All of this storm debris, if not cleared, is fuel for the next fire.

Craig Jackson’s home, the tornado damage has been repaired, but this month's fire surrounded the house on three sides.

You can sign up to volunteer or donate toward this effort by going to RiverLife’s website and look for 99 Chainsaws.

