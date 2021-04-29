Fayetteville dealership donates handicap van to victim of Newnan tornado

FOX 5 was there as a Newnan family received a new handicap van to replace the one destroyed in the tornado a few weeks ago.

Fayetteville Ford donated the van to the Pease family for their son Ryan who has Muscular Dystrophy.

Ryan Pease and Fayetteville Ford owner David Burnett.

A dealership employee saw a social media post about the family’s plight after the tornado. Their home was so damaged that they are having to live in a hotel. The specialized van was crushed by a tree.

Fayetteville Ford presented the family with the keys to a new van Thursday.

Fayetteville Ford owner David Burnett told FOX 5, he and his staff were saddened to hear about the family’s struggle and they were happy they play a part in the family’s recovery from the tornado.

