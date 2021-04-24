Newnan tornado resulted in $75 million in losses, insurance commissioner says

The tornadoes in Coweta County on March 26 resulted in more than $75 million in auto and home insurance claims, according to the Georgia Department of Insurance and Fire Safety.

Officials said the figure is based on data from Georgia insurers and does not include commercial property.

"As we continue to gain a better idea of total losses resulting from these destructive storms, it is now more important than ever to let those affected Georgians know of the resources available to them from our office," said Commissioner John King in a statement. "Our Consumer Services team is available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Monday through Friday to help answer any questions regarding insurance policies or to resolve disputes between impacted policyholders and their insurance companies."

Consumers are encouraged to report suspected wrongdoing by either filing an official insurance complaint or reporting suspected fraud on the Department of Insurance website.

"Unfortunately, natural disasters like these recent storms always attract bad actors willing to take advantage of the most vulnerable," King said. "As a former 30+ year law enforcement professional, I have seen far too many examples of these types of crimes. I am fully committed to using all of our available resources to go after these criminals and protect Georgia families."

