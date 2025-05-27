Families of 2 Dalton women allegedly killed by same man speak out

article

The Brief Police believe Kevin Andrew Akins fatally shot his wife, Rebeca Nicole Akins, and girlfriend, Cindel Mae Rhoden—who was five months pregnant—before taking his own life in a May 21 murder-suicide in Dalton. Families of both women are mourning the loss of two devoted mothers and are raising funds to cover funeral costs and support Rhoden’s two young daughters. Investigators continue to examine the events leading up to the tragedy, as loved ones remember Rebeca and Cindel for their kindness, strength, and love for their families.



As police continue to investigate the May 21 murder-suicide that left three people dead across two Dalton residences, families and friends are sharing memories of the two women killed in the tragedy—Rebeca Nicole Akins and Cindel Mae Rhoden—remembering them not just as victims, but as devoted mothers and deeply loved daughters, sisters, and friends.

What we know:

According to Dalton Police, 37-year-old Kevin Andrew Akins is suspected of killing his wife, 35-year-old Rebeca Nicole Akins, at her Murray Avenue apartment on May 21, then driving to another residence on Shadow Lane, where he fatally shot his girlfriend, 33-year-old Cindel Rhoden, before taking his own life.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dalton police identify victims, shooter in double murder-suicide

Family members of both women are now grappling with heartbreak, financial uncertainty, and the heavy burden of honoring their loved ones.

What they're saying:

Nicole Akins’ sister described the loss as devastating on GoFundMe. "My older sister Nicole was tragically taken away from us by the man she had loved for over half of her life," she wrote. Nicole, who had been in a relationship with Akins for two decades, had her financial life deeply entwined with his. As a result, her family is unsure whether his life insurance policy will cover her funeral expenses. They are raising funds to give her the service she deserves—one that reflects "her kindness, her happiness, and her unwavering love."

Rebeca Akins. Courtesy of GoFundMe

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Meanwhile, the family of Cindel Rhoden is mourning the loss of a woman they described on GoFundMe as a hardworking, kind-hearted single mother of two young daughters—and five months pregnant with her first son. Her stepfather discovered her body after family members became concerned when she stopped responding to calls and messages. "She was more than just a victim of this tragedy," her family wrote. "She was kind, full of life, and a devoted mom doing her best for her girls."

Courtesy of GoFundMe

Rhoden’s family says she had been in a relationship with Akins, who was still married to Nicole Akins. They allege that Cindel had been manipulated and misled, and that the situation escalated into an act of senseless violence that robbed three lives—including her unborn child—and left two children without their mother.

Courtesy of GoFundMe

Neighbors at the Murray Avenue complex expressed shock and sadness following the incident. One resident, Vickey Tinsley, told FOX 5 Atlanta she was startled to see police and yellow crime scene tape just doors away. "It’s very quiet out here," she said. "And to have somebody kill somebody and then go kill somebody else, and then kill themselves—it’s like ‘okay, I’m gonna lock my door now.’"

What's next:

Investigators continue to review the events leading up to the violence. Surveillance footage and interviews have helped confirm the timeline of the case, but authorities have not yet determined what prompted the fatal chain of events.

What you can do:

For now, two Dalton families are focused on remembering the women they lost—both mothers, both loved, and both taken far too soon. Donations for both women’s families are being collected online to help cover funeral expenses and to provide ongoing support for Rhoden’s daughters, who are now in the care of relatives.