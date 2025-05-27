Georgia House Democrats launch statewide town hall tour Tuesday

The Brief Georgia House Democrats launched a statewide town hall tour Tuesday in LaGrange to connect with voters ahead of the 2026 midterms. Lawmakers plan to address key issues including health care access, housing affordability, education, and economic opportunity. Despite Troup County’s Republican lean, Democrats hope to engage new communities and emphasized that the event is nonpartisan and open to all residents.



Georgia House Democrats are launching a statewide town hall listening tour Tuesday night in Troup County, with the goal of connecting directly with residents and outlining their priorities ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What we know:

Democratic House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley and other members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus will gather in LaGrange to kick off the tour. Lawmakers say the event offers a chance to hear directly from their constituents and to share their legislative agenda.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited about this opportunity," Hugley said. "It’s an opportunity for residents to hear how Democratic House members say they are working to expand health care coverage, address housing affordability, education and other pressing issues. Because our whole thing is about making Georgia the best place to live, to learn and to earn. And we think that people should be able to live their best lives here in Georgia and earn without limit."

Despite rainy weather throughout the day, organizers hope turnout will be strong. They noted that the session is open to the public and emphasized that it is a nonpartisan event.

"I have great expectations that if we can get Troup County on board, we can turn this state blue," Inetha Hatton, Troup County Democratic Party, said.

Although former President Donald Trump carried Troup County by a wide margin in 2024, Democratic leaders say they are focused on building momentum in areas traditionally dominated by Republicans.

"I do expect the good turnout. And I expect a big buzz that if you missed it tonight, you are missing a good thing," Hatton added.

What's next:

The session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in LaGrange.