Woman shot during gathering at South Fulton mansion; police investigating

South Fulton police are investigating a shooting at a home that sent one woman to the hospital on Monday night.

Officers responded to the home on Pittman Road near Butner Road around 7:30 p.m.

What we know:

Investigators with the South Fulton Police Department say they were called to the home on Monday after receiving reports that a person was shot during a gathering.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She was treated at the scene before medical personnel arrived to take her to a local hospital.

Social media posts provided to FOX 5 showed that the home, nicknamed The Cabin at Lake Demo, has been the site of multiple parties in the past. Documents reveal that the owner of the home was ordered to pay $4,000 for code enforcement matters in 2024.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

At this time, authorities have not released the identity of the woman or anyone else involved in the shooting.

It is not clear what gathering was happening at the time of the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department or send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.