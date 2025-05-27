Female pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Camp Creek Parkway

The Brief A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Camp Creek Parkway in South Fulton. Firefighters discovered the unresponsive victim in the roadway; she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver fled, and no vehicle description is currently available; the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night, May 26, on Camp Creek Parkway, just south of Old Fairburn Road.

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers responded after firefighters from South Fulton Fire Engine #15 discovered an unresponsive adult female in the roadway. Authorities said the woman had been struck by a vehicle and later died from her injuries.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fulton County Chaplain also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said the driver fled the scene, and no clear description of the vehicle has been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.