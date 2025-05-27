Female pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Camp Creek Parkway
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night, May 26, on Camp Creek Parkway, just south of Old Fairburn Road.
What we know:
According to the South Fulton Police Department, officers responded after firefighters from South Fulton Fire Engine #15 discovered an unresponsive adult female in the roadway. Authorities said the woman had been struck by a vehicle and later died from her injuries.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fulton County Chaplain also responded to the scene.
What we don't know:
Police said the driver fled the scene, and no clear description of the vehicle has been released.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.