5 Georgia small towns make Most Charming Towns in America to Move To

article

Five small towns in Georgia have made the list of the Most Charming Towns in America to Move To.

According to the latest Census Bureau data, Americans continue to leave big cities in droves. This trend has been attributed to the allure of small-town life, which offers a lower cost of living, better quality of life, a sense of community, access to nature, lower crime rates, and a higher sense of safety.

High 5 Casino sought to find the most charming U.S. towns and cities to live in. They evaluated 161 small towns and cities across the country, ranking them based on 22 key metrics grouped into four categories: Essentials (cost of living, safety, employment), Lifestyle (entertainment venues, amenities, access to nature, climate), Housing (affordability, home appreciation rates, housing demand), and Community (population density, educational facilities, healthcare, average age of residents).

After ranking all the towns, they compiled a list of the 100 most charming small towns in the U.S. Five small towns in Georgia made the list, with one ranking in the top 5:

No. 4 – Madison (52.05 out of 100)

No. 21 – Adairsville (44.83 out of 100)

No. 47 – Jekyll Island (42.81 out of 100)

No. 53 – Dahlonega (42.57 out of 100)

No. 96 – Helen (39.99 out of 100)

Madison is known for its well-preserved antebellum architecture, scenic beauty with tree-lined streets and lush gardens, and rich cultural heritage showcased in museums and cultural centers. Its quaint downtown area features charming shops, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. Madison's historical significance, particularly its preservation during General Sherman's March to the Sea, adds to its allure. The town's unemployment rate is 3%, and the median home price is $455,000. Madison has a crime rate that is noticeably lower than average.

Adairsville boasts a well-preserved historic downtown area with 19th-century buildings, quaint shops, and local eateries. Home to Barnsley Resort and various community events and festivals, it is located near the Appalachian Mountains, offering easy access to outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and camping. The median home price in Adairsville is $439,375, and the current unemployment rate is 0.2%. The crime rate is Adairsville is 13.3% lower than national average.

Jekyll Island is famous for its picturesque coastal beauty and rich history, including well-preserved Gilded Age mansions. Residents and visitors can enjoy activities such as biking, golfing, and exploring nature trails. The median home price on Jekyll Island is $660,000, an increase of 53.5% over last year, with an unemployment rate of 3.2%. Crime risk is moderate in Jekyll Island.

Dahlonega, nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, is renowned for its history and landscapes. As the site of the first major U.S. gold rush in 1828, Dahlonega features a historic downtown with preserved 19th-century architecture, quaint shops, and cozy cafes. Surrounded by scenic vineyards, the town offers outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking, and exploring Amicalola Falls. Dahlonega's vibrant arts scene, friendly community, and annual festivals add to its charm. The median home price is $368,166, with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. The crime rate is considered low in Dahlonega.

Helen is a unique town known for its Bavarian-inspired architecture and alpine village aesthetic. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Helen offers stunning natural beauty and outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and tubing along the Chattahoochee River. The town's vibrant cultural scene includes numerous festivals, artisan shops, and local wineries. Helen's charm, welcoming community, and scenic surroundings make it a delightful place to live, with a median home price of $461,000 and an unemployment rate of 2.6%. Helen's crime rate is higher than the national average.

Other Georgia ranking stories

The other small towns/cities in the top 5 are Homer, Alaska; Petoskey, Michigan; Oxford, Mississippi; and Marietta, Ohio.

Homer is known for its fishing, museums, art galleries, educational facilities, and below-average property prices.

Petoskey scored high for affordable housing, a low unemployment rate, a low crime rate, and easy access to some of Michigan's most picturesque and affluent waterfront communities.

Oxford has an average age well below the list average (27.7 vs. 45) and is a haven for foodies. It is also home to numerous creatives, musicians, and artists.

Marietta is widely regarded as one of the prettiest cities in the Midwest with its brick streets, hardwood trees, and neoclassical Victorian houses. The average property price is just $264,900, making it quite affordable.