2nd woman arrested in connection to death of Georgia businessman in Baton Rouge

article

The second woman wanted in connection to Georgia resident Nathan Millard has been arrested, according to FOX 8.

Tabbetha Lee Barner, 33, was arrested April 18 for prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Millard, a father of 5 who lived in Covington, disappeared in March while on a business trip to Baton Rouge. His body was later found wrapped in plastic and a rug about 3 miles from the pub he was last seen in.

Nathan Millard

His death has been ruled an "accident" and was caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.

Police have since arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins and Tiffany Ann Guidry in connection to Millard's death.

Timeline of Nathan Millard’s disappearance

Investigators say Millard left Happy’s Irish Pub, located along 3rd Street near Convention Street in the downtown district around 10:30 p.m. the night of Feb. 22 after being cut off by the bartender. The pub is located just 500 feet away from where he was staying in the downtown district.

After leaving the pub, Millard encountered a homeless male who guided him to a Greyhound bus station on Florida Street. Millard withdrew money from an ATM at the bus station. A security guard offered to help him but Millard reportedly told him that he was "looking for something to make him feel better" and "looking for a girl to take back to his room."

After leaving the bus station, it appears Millard and the homeless man met a prostitute in the downtown area.

The prostitute told police that Millard wanted to smoke crack during their "date" so she called Derrick Perkins to bring the narcotics.

Derrick Perkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard then reportedly told Perkins that he wanted a "white girl" and wanted to go somewhere safe and Perkins picked up another prostitute, later identified as Tiffany Guidry. Perkins then reportedly took them to a nearby residence.

Tiffany Guidry

After arrival at the residence, Millard reportedly told Perkins that he wanted more firls and Perkins went to pick up another girl. When he returned to the house, Perkins says that Millard and the women began doing drugs.

Later that morning, Perkins left the house again to secure more drugs. When he returned, one of the women ran outside and told him that Millard was dead. Perkins claimed that he performed CPR on Millard but was unable to revive him. Perkins told police he was afraid to call police so they disposed of the body near a funeral home.

Millard would last be seen alive on video around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at a Circle K convenience store.

Derrick Perkins was later captured on video using Millard's debit card for various transactions.

Millard would be reported missing the next day when he missed a morning appointment. A check of his hotel room found all his belongings. His cell phone would be found blocks away. A friend of Millard says his credit card was used at least twice. His American Express card was found, but not his ID.

His body would be found 11 days later less than two miles north of the Greyhound station.