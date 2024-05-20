2 killed, 2 critically injured in crash on Buford Highway

article

Two people are dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Buford Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Buford Highway and South Peachtree Street in unincorporated Norcross.

According to police, a red Volvo that was attempting to turn right onto the highway turned in front of a black Toyota Sienna, leading to a crash.

Medics rushed the two drivers and two passengers involved in the crash to local hospitals. The driver of the Volvo, 73-year-old Jill Swenson, and her passenger, 74-year-old William Brown, died in the crash. The two people in the Toyota remain in at the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call investigators at (678) 442-5653 or contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.