Police arrest man in connection to death, disappearance of Georgia father in Baton Rouge

Police in Baton Rouge have apprehended a man who may have some idea of what happened to a Georgia father whose body was found wrapped in a rug.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was apprehended by Baton Rouge Police without incident on Monday night. Authorities believe Perkins has some sort of connection to the death of 42-year-old Nathan Millard.

On Friday, police said they wanted to speak to Perkins regarding Millard's death, but that he was not considered a "person of interest" in it.

Perkins is currently behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Millard’s body was found wrapped in a rug and plastic behind a shuttered Baton Rouge funeral home last Monday.

"No evidence of internal or external trauma noted. The final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology testing," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr. read from a report on Tuesday.

While investigators reported there were no indications of foul play at this point, they have said whoever rolled Millard's body into the rug may face charges for concealing a body and not notifying authorities.

Timeline of Nathan Millard’s disappearance

Investigators say Millard left Happy’s Irish Pub, located along 3rd Street near Convention Street in the downtown district around 10:30 p.m. the night of Feb. 22 after being cut off by the bartender. The pub is located just 500 feet away from where he was staying in the downtown district.

He then walked throughout the area, eventually finding his way to the other side of Interstate 110 about an hour later and less than a mile away.

Police say Millard encountered a security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station along Florida Street. Investigators say the guard believed Millard looked out of place and offered to help him. The guard would ask if he needed a cab, Uber, or another ride service. Millard would decline and continue on his way.

Investigators say at no point during the evening did Millard appear to be in any sort of distress and was at the locations under his own power.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows Millard, shortly after his interaction with the security guard, walking back to I-110 along Florida street just blocks from the bus station. He was not alone.

Millard, seen wearing a black shirt, was walking next to another person wearing a light-colored shirt. That person appears to be stumbling a bit while Millard appears to be walking fine.

Millard would last be seen around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, but police would not say where. Investigators want the person who was with him to come forward and confirm that location with them. Investigators would not say if they believe Perkins is that person.

Millard would be reported missing the next day when he missed a morning appointment. A check of his hotel room found all his belongings. His cell phone would be found blocks away. A friend of Millard says his credit card was used at least twice. His American Express card was found, but not his ID.

His body would be found 11 days later less than two miles north of the Greyhound station.

A friend says Millard was in Baton Rouge on business. He had a meeting on Feb. 22 and went to an LSU game.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).