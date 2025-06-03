14-year-old arrested in Newton for online threats against Alcovy High
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for making online threats against students and staff at Alcovy High School, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies arrested the teen on June 2, 2025. He is charged with terroristic threats and acts, and his case will be handled through the Juvenile Court System, officials said.
What we don't know:
The name of the teenager has not been released at this time and probably will not be because of his age.
What they're saying:
Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized that threats and acts of violence will not be tolerated and that those responsible will be held accountable. He also encouraged students and parents to be mindful of their words and actions, both online and in person.