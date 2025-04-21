Chestatee High School threat: Reward offered for tips leading to arrest

The Brief Chestatee High School was placed on lockdown after an anonymous phone call threatened harm to students, but no credible evidence was found. The district is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the threat. Extra deputies will be on campus on Tuesday to provide additional security as the investigation continues.



A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever placed a call to a Hall County high school.

Chestatee High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after officials received an anonymous phone call threatening harm to students, according to Hall County Schools officials.

What we know:

Shortly after 2 p.m., the school went into an interior lockdown, keeping students indoors as the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Deputies, including four K-9 teams, worked alongside school officials to thoroughly assess both the interior and exterior of the campus.

Specialized teams searched the parking lot and the perimeter of the school, while other deputies swept the hallways and bathrooms inside the main building.

Students were removed from the buildings only after law enforcement deemed the areas safe.

Law enforcement completed its search and lifted the lockdown at approximately 4:20 p.m.

No evidence was found to suggest the threat was credible, and students were dismissed shortly afterwards.

An initial investigation by the Hall County Criminal Investigations Bureau determined that an unknown male caller made threats against the lives and safety of Chestatee students and staff.

Investigators are working to identify the caller and trace the origin of the call.

No one was injured during the operation.

The district kept parents informed during the incident through emails and automated phone calls.

School leaders thanked families for their patience and trust during the lockdown.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of our students, the team at Chestatee, and local law enforcement," Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. "The district is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this heinous crime."

What's next:

Officials said extra deputies will be on campus Tuesday to provide additional security.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the threat is urged to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.