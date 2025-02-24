Heritage High School students attend virtual classes after threats on social media

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Students at Heritage High School in Rockdale County attended school virtually on Monday because of threats on social media.

The threats were posted during winter break and late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools says they are working with law enforcement to identify the source of the threats.

Someone connected to the school provided screenshots of the threats to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Students who are arrested for making threats face jail time, a criminal record and fines. Juveniles currently face a maximum of 24 months of probation and 30 days in a detention center. However, there are some Georgia lawmakers who are seeking to make the punishment for such threats more severe.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.