Carver Early College in Atlanta evacuated because of bomb threat

The Brief Carver Early College in Atlanta was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat. Students and staff were relocated to the school’s baseball stadium while police conducted a sweep. No injuries were reported, and all individuals are safe, according to Atlanta Public Schools.



Students and employees were evacuated from Carver Early College high school on McDonough Boulevard SE in Atlanta on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat that was called in.

What we know:

Everyone was moved to the school's baseball stadium while Atlanta Public Schools Police and other law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the campus, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

No injuries have been reported, and all students and employees are safe, APS said. Parents and caregivers were reportedly notified of the situation, but were asked not to come to the campus during the sweep.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released at this time about the call.