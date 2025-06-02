Two Ridgeland High students charged for Snapchat threats against school

The Brief Two 16-year-old students from Ridgeland High School have been charged for making threats on Snapchat referencing the school. One student faces a felony charge and is held in a juvenile detention center, while the other faces a misdemeanor charge and is also in custody. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes zero tolerance for such acts and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Durham.



Two 16-year-old students at Ridgeland High School in Walker County have been charged in connection with threats made on Snapchat referencing the school, authorities said.

What we know:

The threats were posted on May 17, and both teens who attended the school have since been detained, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

One student faces a felony charge of making terroristic threats or acts against a school. That student is being held in a juvenile detention center. The second teen has been charged with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and is also in custody at a juvenile facility.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Steve Wilson said the relevant law was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on April 28.

"The Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for such acts, and all involved will be prosecuted as they are identified," the agency said in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Durham at 706-670-1970, email, mdurham@walkerso.com , or leave an anonymous tip at walkerso.com/contact.php.