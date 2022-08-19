High 5 Sports recap – Week One

High 5 Hand Trophy training
Do you think the High 5 Sports team rests on the off season? No, they are in-training, just like many of the players. And now, with Justin Felder taking over the Game of the Week, it required some extra practice.
ATLANTA - A lot of history is being made this week. It’s the first High 5 Sports show of the 2022 season and while hopes are renewed, goals are set, and dreams are limitless, it truly is a groundbreaking week.
The late August heat has made way for rain and thunderstorms across north Georgia that have made for some muddy action.
However, in Gwinnett County, the turf is new, the coach is new, the whole school is new and up against one of the toughest opponents. The Game of the Week is the newly christened Seckinger Jaguars hosting the Peachtree Ridge.
Although, don’t count out North Oconee and Oconee, a major rivalry, as proving to have some truly dynamic action.
Here are the IN YOUR FACE games for Week One:
Denmark vs Roswell
Roswell High School is remembering former quarterback Robbie Roper who died unexpectedly after last season by wearing his number on their helmets. They hosted Denmark on Friday.
Gainesville vs Marist
Some pre-region fun as Gainesville takes on Marist.
Dacula vs St. Pius X
Dacula visited St. Pius X
Alexander vs Riverwood
Alexander rolls into Riverwood
Banneker vs Washington
Banneker and Washington were at Lakewood Stadium
North Cobb vs Westlake - Call of the Week
North Cobb and Westlake is this week’s Call of the Week matchup with visuals by photojournalist Eli Jordan and 680 The Fan’s Karl Werl and Doug Konkel on the mic.
Duluth vs MLK
Got an IN YOUR FACE welcome at Avondale Stadium as Duluth tangled with Martin Luther King High.
Eastside vs Luella
Eastside traveled to Luella
Hype 5 - Best Team in the State
High 5 Sports is back with another year of Hype 5. Normally, a single "dude" is singled out as recruiting insider Rusty Mansell likes to say, but this week, a whole squad of dudes down at Langston Hughes makes the cut. They were off this week but their 4-star safety Terrance Love, Auburn commit, putting in work. So, how about them Panthers?
Flowery Branch vs Decatur
Decatur is ranked in the top ten in AAAAA and after last season's playoff run. The Bulldogs are hoping to have a bright start here because it's neon night.
McIntosh vs Fayette County
McIntosh traveling to Fayette County.
McDonough vs Locust Grove
McDonough headed over to Locust Grove.
Peachtree Ridge vs Seckinger - Game of the Week
The brand new Seckinger High School is beautiful. They're calling it a next generation high school and glad to hear the next generation still includes the greatest part about high school: Friday night lights. The Jaguars opened their season in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week against Peachtree Ridge.
North Oconee vs Oconee County
It was the battle of Hog Mountain as North Oconee took on Oconee County in this fierce rivalry.
Apalachee vs Winder-Barrow
Coach Tony Lotti was back on the sidelines with his Jaguars as Apalachee took on Winder-Barrow.
Habersham vs Stephens County
It's a Friday night under the lights and check out Mack Poss in Toccoa watching the Battle of Currahee Mountain between Habersham Center and Stephens County.
Creekside vs Rome
The Rome Wolves already picked up one win this week as they helped a driver who was trapped in her car after a wreck. So, the Corky Kell Classic Game against Creekside should be light work.
Cass vs Kennesaw Mountain
Kennesaw Mountain is coming off a playoff appearance in 2021 and hosted Cass.
High 5 wrap up
Social media round up - Week one
A look at the best of the rest from Week One of High 5 Sports.
Play of the Night
The High 5 Sports Play of the Night for Week One comes from the Alexander-Riverwood game.
