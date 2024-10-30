Halloween forecast: Is metro Atlanta in for a trick or treat?

article

If you're planning on trick-or-treating this Halloween, you're in luck! The FOX 5 Storm Team has conjured up the perfect forecast for you and your little ghouls and goblins.

The morning will be nothing short of magical: warm and sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees.

As night falls, no need to beware. While the temperature will drop to the low 60s, it'll still be warm enough to show off your spooktacular costume. No need to hide it with a bulky coat.

Grab your trick-or-treat bags, keep an eye on your mini monsters and enjoy the night.

Happy haunting!