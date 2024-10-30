Expand / Collapse search

Halloween forecast: Is metro Atlanta in for a trick or treat?

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 30, 2024 6:55pm EDT
A living room is fully decorated for the Halloween celebration in The Netherlands, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - If you're planning on trick-or-treating this Halloween, you're in luck! The FOX 5 Storm Team has conjured up the perfect forecast for you and your little ghouls and goblins.

The morning will be nothing short of magical: warm and sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees.

As night falls, no need to beware. While the temperature will drop to the low 60s, it'll still be warm enough to show off your spooktacular costume. No need to hide it with a bulky coat.

Grab your trick-or-treat bags, keep an eye on your mini monsters and enjoy the night.

