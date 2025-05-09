Grand jury indicts international fugitive wanted for murder after Georgia arrest

article

The Brief Orville Andrew Pernell, wanted for a 2020 murder in St. Lucia, was captured in Clayton County after multiple escapes and an international manhunt. A grand jury indicted Pernell on a charge of possessing a firearm as an alien illegally or unlawfully present in the United States. Pernell is expected to be extradited to St. Lucia for the murder trial.



A Jamaican man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after officials say he was caught with a stolen firearm and motorcycle during a chase.

Prosecutors described 32-year-old Orville Andrew Pernell as an "international fugitive" who had been on the run after being charged with murder in Saint Lucia.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pernell had been charged with the murder of Clius Alfred in Saint Lucia on Oct. 8, 2020. After reportedly escaping custody twice - once in Saint Lucia and the other time in 2021 while awaiting extradition in Jamaica - he tried to illegally enter the United States by crossing the border.

When officials stopped him, they say he said that his name was "Oneil Christopher Reid" and was allowed to enter the country while he awaited immigration proceedings.

On July 21, 2023, deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Pernell after they reportedly clocked him going 115 mph on a motorcycle. Traffic at a nearby intersection stopped his attempt to escape, and investigators say they learned that the motorcycle he was driving was stolen.

When searching Pernell, the deputies found a firearm on his person. The weapon was later determined to have been stolen from a Southern Freight Lines shipment.

What they're saying:

"Pernell is an international fugitive who was charged with murder before escaping custody in both Saint Lucia and Jamaica, and then unlawfully entering the United States under a false identity," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "Our office is proud of the collaborative work of our United States, Saint Lucian, and Jamaican law enforcement partners whose efforts resulted in Pernell’s identification and apprehension."

"This case demonstrates the far-reaching impact of Homeland Security Investigations in identifying and apprehending fugitives who pose a threat to public safety across international borders," said Steven N. Schrank, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama. "Pernell’s ability to evade law enforcement in multiple countries and unlawfully enter the United States under a false identity underscores the importance of strong global partnerships. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of HSI and our domestic and international counterparts, a dangerous individual is now off the streets and facing justice."

What's next:

Pernell now faces federal charges for being an alien in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be extradited to St. Lucia to stand trial on the original murder charge once the proceedings in the United States are finished.