International fugitive wanted for St. Lucia Murder captured in Georgia

The Brief Orville Andrew Pernell, wanted for a 2020 murder in St. Lucia, was captured in Georgia after multiple escapes and an international manhunt. Pernell faces federal charges for firearm possession and is expected to be extradited to St. Lucia for the murder trial. ICE HSI and ATF, along with local and international law enforcement, played key roles in Pernell's capture, emphasizing their commitment to public safety.



A Jamaican man wanted for a 2020 murder in St. Lucia has been captured in Georgia.

His arrest comes amid an international manhunt and multiple escapes from custody, federal authorities announced.

What we know:

Orville Andrew Pernell, 32, was taken into custody without incident on April 4 in Savannah by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Pernell is accused of committing a brutal murder in St. Lucia and had been on the run for several years. He initially escaped custody during his murder trial in St. Lucia and fled to Jamaica, where he was arrested in 2021 — only to escape again.

He entered the United States in December 2022 using a false identity and was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol near San Ysidro, California. He was paroled into the country and issued a notice to appear.

In July 2023, Pernell was arrested in Clayton County for possessing a stolen motorcycle and attempting to evade arrest. During that incident, deputies also recovered a stolen 9mm handgun.

What they're saying:

"We are committed to tracking down fugitives who pose a serious threat to public safety, no matter where they may try to hide," said Steven N. Schrank, special agent in charge of ICE HSI Atlanta, which covers Georgia and Alabama. "This operation highlights our ongoing work to dismantle criminal networks and bring violent individuals to justice. We are thankful for our local, state, and international law enforcement partners who helped us secure this arrest."

What we don't know:

No word on when Pernell’s next court appearance will be.

What's next:

Pernell now faces federal charges for being an alien in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be extradited to St. Lucia to stand trial for the original murder charge.

What you can do:

Authorities urge the public to report any information regarding fugitives or illegal activity to the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423) or via the agency’s online tip form.