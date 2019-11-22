Steve Noviello's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
Consumer reporter Steve Noviello reviewed hundreds of products and has picked out the perfect presents for your entire family.
Give them a gift that gives back this holiday season
These gifts do double duty by making a donation for each one purchased.
Pamper your pet with these 8 gift ideas
Show some love for your four-legged friend this holiday season!
9 gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for seniors
Do those special seniors in your life say they don't want anything? Maybe these will change their minds!
Unique gifts for those who seem to have everything
Think they already have everything? I'll be they don't have one of these!
9 gift ideas for an epic game night
Gather your friends and family 'round the table. It's game night!
Surprise them with one of these popular unboxing gifts
Put a playful spin on gift-giving with an unboxing surprise!
Relive your childhood with these retro gift ideas
The games you loved as a child are back for a whole new generation of play!
Trendy gifts ideas tweens will love
Too old for toys? Then this is their category!
Big gift ideas for tiny tykes
The biggest ideas are for the littlest ones on your list!
Make learning fun with these 10 STEM gift ideas
Playtime is perfect with these great gifts that will make them love to learn!
10 great gift ideas for the guys on your list
Great gifts for guys? Yeah, we got 'em!
15 must-have tech gifts for 2019
Want the hottest tech of the season? You'll find it right here!
10 awesome gift ideas for girls
Your little girl will have the biggest smile when she unwraps these awesome items!
Have a blast with these 10 toys ideas for boys
We had a blast shopping for the boy on your list this year. In some cases… literally!
Top 10 toys for 2019
Hundreds of product pitches later... these toys are our TOP 10!
Steve Noviello's favorite products for 2019
Steve shares his four favorite products of the year.