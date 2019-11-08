Pamper your pet with these 8 gift ideas

Show some love for your four-legged friend this holiday season!

La-Z-Boy Solana Chaise Lounger

Crafted with furniture grade materials including human-grade upholstery, the La-Z-Boy Solana Lounger is great for pets that tend to sprawl out during sleep but still like the option of having a bolster support for their head and neck. Sitting a few inches off the ground, pets can easily hop onto the Lounger and are protected from hot or cold floors.

Buy It: www.petmate.com/la-z-boy-solana-lounger/product/85396

PupRug Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed Curve

Made from human-grade memory foam to ease joint pain and provide maximum support for your four-legged friend, the PupRug memory foam dog bed doubles as an attractive rug. It’s guaranteed not to flatten for 10 years and comes in sizes up to 60”- removable cover is machine washable too!

Buy It: www.paw.com/products/puprug-faux-fur-orthopedic-dog-bed-curve-white

Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets Handmade Wool Cat Cave

Ecofriendly, washable, soft, cozy, and handcrafted from environmentally safe New Zealand wool- this cat cave is even machine washable! Great hiding place for kitty. Fits cats of all sizes from kittens to large breeds. Flattening the cave allows it to serve as a bed.

Buy It: amzn.to/36i7G82

Dog Med Laser

Manufactured in Canada, Dog Med Laser is a Low-Level Laser that provides your pet with a safe, affordable, and effective at-home treatment for pain relief, inflammation reduction and wound healing.

Buy It: dogmedlaser.com

B&B Custom Kennels

Forget those ugly wire doggie kennels- this company makes the most beautiful dog kennel you have ever seen. Select from pre-set designs or make your own modifications. Now you can create your own luxury wooden dog crate furniture to meet the specifications of your pet and your home's design aesthetic.

Buy It: bbkustomkennels.com

Bully Buddy

Designed to help keep dogs safe while they enjoy their favorite treat. Secures bully sticks, to prevent dogs from choking on the end of the treat.

Buy It: bowwowlabs.com/products/bully-buddy-starter-kit

PocoPet Ultralight Per Carrier

The amazing ultralight pet carrier, for everyday adventures with your dog (or cat, bunny, & other small pets!) Next time your pup gets tired on a walk, or it's too hot to leave them in the car while you pop into a store, or you need to take public transportation, simply pop your pet into their PocoPet and continue on your way.

Buy It: www.thepocopet.com

Bissell Bark Bath

BARKBATH™ Dual Use is the faster, easier and less messy way to bathe dogs and clean homes. When accidents occur, simply convert the BARKBATH™ into a portable deep-cleaner. Easily switch-out the shampoo tank and bathing tool with a powerful carpet cleaning formula and deep-reaching suction tool to remove accidents, dirt and spills. Genius!

Buy It: amzn.to/2qSf9uh

