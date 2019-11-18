10 awesome gift ideas for girls

Your little girl will have the biggest smile when she unwraps these awesome items!

Calico Critters Grand Department Store Gift Set

Welcome to the Grand Department Store! The centerpiece of Calico Critters Town, the gorgeous Grand Department Store is open and ready for business. This set is ready to play with right out of the box and includes the Boutique Fashion Set, Cosmetic Beauty Set, Fashion Showcase Set, and Chocolate Lounge. Comes with Town Girl Series Stella Hopscotch Rabbit who is excited for a wonderful day of fun and elegance.

Buy It: amzn.to/2WJbxqz

Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama

Get up and dance with the Zuru Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama. With three songs and 'head-spinning' dance moves, she's absolutely adorable and hilarious.

Buy It: amzn.to/2Ci9PTD

Uglydolls Dance Moves Moxy

Advertisement

Kids will love interacting with Uglyville's optimistic reporter and energetic dreamer, Moxy, in a doll that talks, sings, and dances! Press her heart to get the party started with sweet dance moves and upbeat songs, including "Couldn't Be Better Than This" from the UglyDolls movie. Dance Moves Moxy has over 50 phrases and sounds so kids can chat with one of their favorite main characters again and again.

Buy It: amzn.to/2NkupJb

Whatitsface Face-Changing Plush Doll

Designed to encourage fun and memorable interactions, this plush toy changes faces six times. With a turn of a knob or a flip of a face, each Whatsitsface toy offers endless opportunities to fuel pretend playtime & learn about emotions.

Buy It: amzn.to/2NjgQKd

Hairdudeables

Introducing an all-new #dudesquad, the Hairdudeables! The boy #BFFs with the “big hair don't care” attitudes! Each package includes a doll duo -- one exclusive adorable doll in all new themes, visible through packaging for the very first time and one surprise Hairdudeable.

Buy It: amzn.to/34BTsgW

Musical Bubble Doll Stroller

Elevate your child's nurturing play in a beloved Disney way when you make their playtime an adventure with the My Disney Nursery Musical Bubble Doll Stroller. Take your doll for a stroll and hear music while bubbles stream out. For even more fun, this stroller can transform four different ways.

Buy It: amzn.to/2rgEUou

KidzLane Dance Mat Piano

Looking for an exciting and innovative way to help your child express their creativity through fun, active play? Look no further than the Kidzlane Floor Piano Mat, a jumbo musical instrument that will keep them on their feet while having a blast! Designed to let kids hop, jump, and dance from colorful key to musical note, it’s the ultimate touch-sensitive play piano! Not only is it a blast to play with, it also encourages physical activity and helps children build confidence and share in great times with friends, siblings, and parents. Six feet of fun!

Buy It: amzn.to/2NGPJYx

Disney Princess Ariel's Music & Lights Vanity

Glam up mermaid-style with the Ariel Music & Light's Vanity! Open the vanity and Sebastian greets you with his song, "Under the Sea." Try some new looks and enjoy plenty of pieces for styling play, like the play curling iron, tiara and the dinglehopper hairbrush... not to mention the Flounder applicator to create the perfect mermaid makeover! Best of all, the sleek and gorgeous clamshell vanity is portable and can go wherever adventure takes you!

Buy It: amzn.to/2NEegNO

Cutitos

Cutetitos are a variety of adorable, stuffed animals wrapped and hidden in a burrito blanket ready to be unrolled and discovered! From a slothito to a puppito, there are 12 different Cutetitos to collect. Each comes with a burrito blanket and pet collector card with additional information about your pet including its species, name, birthday and favorite quotito!

Buy It: amzn.to/34sHPIS

Rizmo Evolving Musical Friend

Rizmo loves to play. And the more you play together the faster it magically grows! Rizmo plays seven fun games with changing eye colors to show which game you're playing. Sing tunes and hear your Rizmo musical toy sing back to you or have a dance party! This adorable colorful toy can even remember some songs forever and sing them back to you when you need it. What a magical friend!

Buy It: amzn.to/33kuX7J

