2 kids, 3 adults found dead in DeKalb County apartment

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Five people, including a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were found dead in an apartment on Vineyard Walk Saturday evening.

Police said there were five victims in total found with gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation indicates this may have been a murder-suicide.

The adults were identified as a 43-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

