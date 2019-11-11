10 great gift ideas for the guys on your list

Great gifts for guys? Yeah, we got 'em!

Well Told Gear

Take a look at these distinctive, well-made goods... telling your story memorably. You'll find classic glassware and bar accessories etched with your favorite city streets, college town, wraparound maps or constellations for a truly custom and unique gift. It's your story --well told.

Buy It: welltolddesign.com

Host Glass Freeze Glasses

For a cold pint, chilled whiskey or a chilly chardonnay, the HOST glass freeze cooling glassware will keep your drink between 43 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit. Just store them in the freezer and enjoy Iced tea, lemonade, or a cool glass of water too thanks to the proprietary cooling gel inside the walls of each glass.

Buy It: amzn.to/331Z7fC

Grrr-Ripper 3D Push Block

Protect his hands and prevent kickback like never before. The Grrr-Ripper has a powerful high-friction durable grip for extreme hold. Precise down to 1/4" ripping and fully adjustable for easy handling. Now you can work with small stock safely on the table saw, router table, jointer, & band saw.

Buy It: amzn.to/32Z6g0h

Street Warrior Blinker Backpack

A must for any cyclist on your list. Stay safe using hands-free automatic signaling. Never be distracted by having to manually signal, GPS routing automatically signals for you or use voice control. On-board Safe Ride Navigation takes riders through the safest routes and even allows you to share your route with others plus it sets up specific meeting points along the route. If an accident occurs, the app will detect through motion sensors and will send SMS messages to your pre-programmed contacts alerting them and provide the exact location.

Buy It: amzn.to/333yyXF

DZR Biking Shoes

Go from the bike to the boardroom without changing your shoes. DZR Street Collection is not only high fashion but high function too. Clipless performance anytime anywhere or adjust to variable flex shank and clip-in for your commute!

Buy It: dzrshoes.com

Knack Bag

Welcome to one bag life. These bags have a knack for it all - in an office, on a plane or around town. From its zip-away water bottle pocket to its easy-access laptop sleeve, Knack helps keep your everyday essentials organized and always close at hand. The secret is a patent-pending travel compartment that expands when you need it and hides away when you don't. And best of all, it packs like a suitcase so no more digging to the bottom of your bag to find what you want.

Buy It: knackbags.com

NBX Tape Light

Upgrade your camping experience with the easy to use NoBox Tape Light which can reach up to 18” in length with 30 individual LED lights in the cord. These LED strip lights feature high and low settings and come with long-lasting rechargeable technology with up to 36 hours of duration.

Buy It: livenobox.com/lighting/nobox-tape-light

TW Vegan Leather Lunch Tote

Dressed to impress - and a better way to carry lunch. The T W lunch tote matches your professional sense of style. Dual insulated compartments separate your meals - one opens from the top, the other from the front.

Buy It: twtote.com

Noco Boost Plus

Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, portable and powerful lithium car battery jump starter. Yup - no more waiting for a buddy with jumper cables. The NOCO Genius Boost Plus works up to 20 times on a single charge. Its mistake-proof design takes the worry out of incorrect connections or sparks. This portable power bank can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices too!

Buy It: amzn.to/2psG7IA

Run Free Pro BIO Voice Coaching Wireless Running Earphones

Using biomechanical data collected in real-time, the run free Pro Coach offers suggestions to improve running form. The LED light and reflective cable alert oncoming cars and cyclists during your nighttime run. Features up to 11 hours of playtime with 2 hours charge and pairs via Bluetooth at a distance of up to 33 feet. Built-in mic means you will never miss a call either.

Buy It: amzn.to/2C2zuQa

