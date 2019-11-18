Big gift ideas for tiny tykes

The biggest ideas are for the littlest ones on your list!

VertiPlay Marble Run

Play on the wall or on the floor… VertiPlay Marble Run blurs the line between playing and learning! Create a Marble Run with a few simple ramps- each step encourages STEM learning. Easily extendable and completely modular; there is no limit to the length or complexity of the VertiPlay Marble Run! Works best on smooth surfaces.

Buy It: amzn.to/32Ycixq

Ride-On Corn Popper

The classic Fisher-Price corn popper push toy .. now has a new design.. creating magic as you ride. Colorful popcorn balls pop as your child rides forward and backward. This popping good time is more than fun, it also helps foster motor skills.

Buy It: www.walmart.com/ip/Fisher-Price-Corn-Popper-Ride-on-Featuring-Working-Corn-Popper

Unicorn Action Power Paws

These oversized rainbow kitty paws are motion activated and have light-up rainbow claws and sounds. Power up with these super-soft plush paws and become fierce and fearless.

Buy It: amzn.to/326mZNR

HeroDrive Marvel Smash

With Hero Drive smash Squad, you can unleash the power of Spider's web! Press down to release Spider's web action, then push and smash again! You're in control with Hero Drive smash Squad!

Buy It: amzn.to/2NkvC3i

Minnie’s Walk and Dance Unicorn

Fans of Disney Junior's Minnie Mouse will love the magic of Minnie's walk & dance unicorn. Minnie wears her pink polka dot dress with rainbow belt and rainbow bow- Plus, she sings and her unicorn dances.

Buy It: amzn.to/2PDMP9j

Mickey Mouse Hot Dog Dance Break Mickey

Children will love singing and dancing with "hot dog dance break Mickey". Sing along to a "new" version of the "hot dog song".. and do Mickey's fun dance together. His ears even light up to the beat.

Buy It: amzn.to/2qg6XDL

Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toy

That song you can't get out of your head will now get your kids into the tub! With water-activation technology - bathtime brings Baby Shark to life. Watch it swim and sing along as it plays the Baby Shark song. And parents will like the auto shutoff after a few minutes.

Buy It: amzn.to/326T2xp

Wish Me Unicorns

Kiss, hug, squeeze, and love this new plush pal for different reactions. Just kiss "wish me" pet's nose to light up the bow, make your wish, then blow the bow to make the light go out. This interactive friend features four different touch points to react to you. Perfect for bedtime or playtime.

Buy It: amzn.to/2N54bdK

Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center

There are three ways to play with the toy story Buzz Lightyear star command center: “launch mode”, “desk mode”, and “flight mode”. With a working microphone and intercom, moveable targets, blaster buttons, and a joystick to trigger action - your little one will be ready to blast into space.

Buy It: amzn.to/323WtVh

Baby Shark Pop Up Play Tunnel

Your little one will love crawling in and out of the playful Pinkfong Baby Shark Explore 4 Fun – and you'll appreciate how easy it is to set-up, break down and store!

Buy It: amzn.to/2JSw9am

Paw Patrol Here to Help Play Tent

Twist, pop, and play with your favorite Paw Patrol characters! In just seconds, you'll have an indoor play tent ready for hiding, crawling and make-believe inspiration. After your adventure is over, the tent easily collapses and folds back into the box for storage. The Paw Patrol tent is instant imagination for everyone!

Buy It: www.walmart.com/ip/Paw-Patrol-Play-Tent/285810942

