Report: Gurely passes physical in Atlanta

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical in Atlanta, two months after agreeing to terms with the Falcons.

Travel bans amid the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from travelling to complete the physical initially.

The framework of the $6 million, on-year deal was completed on March 20, less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Final details of the agreement were completed on Monday, allowing the team to formally announce the deal.

Gurley's physical was notable because he had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue carried over into last season, even though he played in 15 games. However, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in early April that though they "looked closely at it," he's confident Gurley will pass his pending physical and contribute for Atlanta in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the ball for a gain during an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on December 29, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles Expand

"As far as him contributing to our team if and when — which I'm going to say 'when' he passes our physical — I think he's going to do a very good job contributing to this offense," Dimitroff said on April 7. "Thinking about all the skills that he brings to the table for us — not only as a runner but as a guy that can catch ball — again, we are very encouraged by what we think he can add to us."

K-ROD says 'keep expectations low' with Gurley addition

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Gurley is expected to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons' running attack.

Gurley rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.