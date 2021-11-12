Expand / Collapse search
High 5 Sports recap – Playoffs Week One

By High 5 Sports Team
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - It is hard to believe that the first round of the High 5 playoffs is here. After 12 weeks of battling it out on the gridiron, only the best of the best move onto the postseason.

These teams are just five games away from a state championship and it's win or go home time.

Who will move on and who will sit it out until next season? The High 5 Sports Team is INYOURFACE with those answers.

Here is a look at some of the action:

Banks County vs. South Atlanta

The Leopards and Hornets were at Lakewood Stadium battling it out in the AA bracket.

Hapeville Charter vs Jefferson

A pair of former state champions and a huge matchup in the AAA bracket.

Pepperell vs Callaway

The Pepperell Dragons took on the reigning AA champions Callaway.

GAC vs. Cherokee Bluff - Call of the Week

In the AAA Bracket, Cherokee Bluff are the region winners for the second year in a row and are looking for their second playoff win.

North Hall vs. Carver-Atlanta

The Atlanta Panthers made a quarterfinal run a year ago in the AAA Bracket and opens this postseason against North Hall.

Adairsville vs. Oconee County

Oconee County has been the AAA runner-up for three years running, looking to get over hump, but this week they had to get past Adairsville.

High 5 Hype 5 - Daiquan White

Creekside defensive back Daiquan White has about 15 offers already. 247Sports Rusty Mansell breaks down why he is so sought after.

Coffee vs. Creekside

In the AAAAA Bracket, a big matchup between Coffee and Creekside.

Cass vs St. Pius X

The Golden Lions took on Cass to try to advance in the postseason.

Blessed Trinity vs Southwest DeKalb

The Panthers have been one and done the last few playoff seasons, but they tried their luck this year against Blessed Trinity.

Harris County vs Dutchtown

The Tigers were not messing around as Harris County took on Dutchtown.

Cherokee vs Norcross - Game of the Week

The Norcross Blue Devils took to the field to honor one of their own taking on Cherokee in the Game of the Week.

Harrison vs Lowndes

The Harrison Hoyas hit Interstate 75 and headed down to Lowndes.

Walton vs Colquitt County

Another long road trip for a AAAAAAA team was Walton in Colquitt County.

Parkview vs Pebblebrook

The Pebblebrook Falcons lost their first game of the season last week in the region title game, but must win against Parkview on Friday night.

South Gwinnett vs. McEachern

South Gwinnett made it into the playoffs this year and faced the Mighty McEachern.

East Coweta vs Grayson

AAAAAAA Champions Grayson hosting East Coweta.

Tift County vs Marietta

The Blue Devils hosted Tift County in the Friday Night Heights game.

Miller Grove vs North Oconee

In the AAAA Bracket, Miller Grove vs North Oconee.

Flowery Branch vs Mays

Flowery Branch and Mays went well into the evening to determine who will move on next week.

Here are the breakdowns of the brackets:

AA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AA Bracket.

AAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAA Bracket.

AAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAA Bracket.

AAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAAA Bracket.

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAA Bracket.

AAAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A look at who advances and who is left behind in the AAAAAAA Bracket.

A-Private, A-Public, and AAAAAA plays on Saturday and the High 5 Sports Team will have a complete breakdown of those brackets.

