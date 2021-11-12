High 5 Sports recap – Playoffs Week One

It is hard to believe that the first round of the High 5 playoffs is here. After 12 weeks of battling it out on the gridiron, only the best of the best move onto the postseason.

These teams are just five games away from a state championship and it's win or go home time.

Who will move on and who will sit it out until next season? The High 5 Sports Team is INYOURFACE with those answers.

Here is a look at some of the action:

Banks County vs. South Atlanta

Hapeville Charter vs Jefferson

Pepperell vs Callaway

GAC vs. Cherokee Bluff - Call of the Week

North Hall vs. Carver-Atlanta

Adairsville vs. Oconee County

High 5 Hype 5 - Daiquan White

Coffee vs. Creekside

Cass vs St. Pius X

Blessed Trinity vs Southwest DeKalb

Harris County vs Dutchtown

Cherokee vs Norcross - Game of the Week

Harrison vs Lowndes

Walton vs Colquitt County

Parkview vs Pebblebrook

South Gwinnett vs. McEachern

East Coweta vs Grayson

Tift County vs Marietta

Miller Grove vs North Oconee

Flowery Branch vs Mays

Here are the breakdowns of the brackets:

AA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

AAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

AAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

AAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

AAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One correction

AAAAAAA Bracket Breakdown - Playoff Week One

A-Private, A-Public, and AAAAAA plays on Saturday and the High 5 Sports Team will have a complete breakdown of those brackets.

Advertisement

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to Cody Chaffins, Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.