Falcons trade for Miami DE Harris

The Falcons confirmed they are getting another edge rusher via a trade with Miami.

Defensive end Charles Harris, a 2017 first-rounder, costs Atlanta a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Just Wednesday, the Falcons announced they would not be picking up Takk McKinley's fifth-year option.

McKinley came to the Falcons as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and Harris was selected just a few picks before him in that draft at No. 22 overall.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Charles Harris #90 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Harris has played in 41 games, starting eight times. In three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 252-pounder has recorded 61 tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Harris was a two-time second-team All-SEC pick at Mizzou, posting 30.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his two seasons as a starter.