WATCH: Young Thug, YSL Trial: State plans to wrap up with Kenneth 'Lil Woody' Copeland Friday

Prosecutors in the Young Thug and YSL racketeering trial in Fulton County plan to conclude their questioning of their star witness, Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland, on Friday, according to statements made earlier this week.

Copeland returned to the stand on Monday following a long delay due to the removal of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. The judge was removed because of an ex parte meeting on June 10 involving Copeland, the state's prosecutors, and the judge.

A new judge, Paige Reese Whitaker, is now handling the case. She, along with the attorneys for both the state and the defense, determined that much of Copeland's previous testimony would be discarded, as it occurred after the motion for Glanville's recusal had been filed.

When asked if he would be willing to testify again in the case, Copeland responded, "It depends on how I wake up."

After finally agreeing to retake the stand, Copeland has been less than cooperative. Most of his answers have been variations of "I don't recall" or admissions that he was lying. Earlier this week, Copeland even released a single titled "I Don't Recall," glorifying the phrase he has used repeatedly over the last four days.

Over the past two days, the state has opted to play many hours of Copeland's 2015 interview with police, during which they pressed him for information on a series of crimes they believed were linked to a gang and its alleged mastermind, Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams).

On Thursday, it became evident that Copeland is growing weary of his role in the trial. He could be seen yawning and even dozing off while the videos were played. When he did speak, he continued to claim that he couldn't remember or that he had lied.

The jury will not be in court next week, but the lawyers, defendants, and judge will be present. However, court will not start until noon on Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, the jury has been excused for Aug. 29-30, Sept. 2, Nov. 11, Nov. 27-29 (Thanksgiving), and Dec. 23-Jan. 1 (holiday break).

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO or racketeering law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), a trial for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and several co-defendants got underway in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing 8 criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.