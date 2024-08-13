Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Kenneth Copeland testimony to continue Tuesday

Prosecutors grilled YSL RICO case star witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland on the stand in the racketeering trial against Young Thug and others in Fulton County courtroom on Aug. 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland returned to the stand on Monday after a long delay in the YSL RICO trial, where Fulton County prosecutors questioned him extensively.

Despite being the state's star witness, Copeland's repeated "I don’t recall" responses and admissions of past lies have possibly weakened the prosecution's case against Young Thug and others.

Legal experts who spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta are divided on the impact of his testimony, with some seeing it as a major blow to the state's case, while others believe convictions are still possible.

Copeland, who asked the judge several times on Monday about his immunity deal, also admitted to at least one crime while on the stand on Monday.

Copeland told the state prosecutor that he and a friend opened fire on a barbershop on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway owned by the father of rapper Rich Homie Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar, in September 2014. The shooting resulted in the owner, Corey Lamar, being hospitalized.

Copeland also implicated his friend known as "Threat" in the murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas. Although Copeland claimed he did not know if Threat was responsible for the killing, he told the court that he had given the Infinit, which was used in the crime, to him.

Threat, whose real name is Travante Turner, was killed June 29 during a shooting on Peyton Place SW.

Copeland spent most of the day on Monday responding "I don't recall" to the state prosecutor's questions. He also complained several times about being called to testify, saying, "I'm tired of y'all bothering me."

Additionally, Copeland said many times that he lied about everything in 2015, including Young Thug's alleged involvement in criminal activities. Copeland told the court and jurors that he would have done anything to avoid being in trouble himself.

Copeland also said that he is not admitting to his lies to help Young Thug, saying he doesn't care anything about him and he only cares about the truth.

Jurors were told by the new judge on the case – Judge Paige Reese Whitaker – to disregard Copeland's testimony after 3 p.m. June 12. When asked if they would be able to do so, none of the jurors indicated they would have an issue doing so.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, called for a mistrial at one point after the state prosecutor, Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton, made a statement rather phrasing it in the form of a question. Hylton was warned by the judge to be more "artful" from the get-go with her questioning.

Copeland is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday morning.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO or racketeering law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), a trial for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and several co-defendants got underway in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing 8 criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.

