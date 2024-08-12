Experts analyze Kenneth ‘Lil Woody’ Copeland testimony in Young Thug, YSL RICO trial

Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland was back on the stand in front of jurors in the YSL RICO trial in Fulton County on Monday.

Fulton County prosecutors questioned Copeland, who is supposed to be a star witness in the racketeering case against Young Thug and others, for several hours on a variety of topics dealing with the case. This comes several weeks after the previous judge held an in-chamber meeting with Copeland and prosecutors but excluded defense attorneys. The presiding judge was changed twice following the ex parte meeting which was to determine if Copeland understood his immunity deal with prosecutors.

His reply to prosecutors repeatedly on Monday was "I don’t recall." Copeland also reiterated that he lied about almost everything in 2015 to try to keep himself out of jail.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Prosecutors grilled YSL RICO case star witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland on the stand in the racketeering trial against Young Thug and others in Fulton County courtroom on Aug. 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

Trial attorney and legal expert Tom Church says the testimony was a huge blow to the state’s case, but former Fulton County prosecutor Manny Arora says it does not mean they cannot still get a conviction.

"I think it's devastating for the state. Right, Mr. Copeland, or Woody, as we know him now, was billed as the state's star witness, and now he is imploding on the stand. And what's remarkable is it seems to be intentional," Church said.

"So, all is not lost for the government. I mean, there, if they can prove any of the two underlying crimes predicate acts, again, they can get 20 plus years in custody on these individuals," said Arora.

Copeland did admit to a few key events, including shooting up a barber shop and getting a rental car from Young Thug.

Copeland has been promised immunity for his testimony unless he’s found to be willfully obstructing the state’s case.

The prosecution will continue its questioning of Copeland on Tuesday morning.