Jurors in Young Thug, YSL RICO trial to return to court after 8-week hiatus

The jury in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants will be back in court on Monday after an eight-week hiatus.

When the men and women of the jury return to the Fulton County Courthouse, they'll be greeted by Judge Paige Reese Whitaker for the first time.

Whitaker is the third judge now to preside over the long-running case after Chief Judge Ural Glanville was removed and Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself.

Glanville had presided over the case for more than a year before defense attorneys asked a judge for his recusal over a meeting with the prosecutors and witness Kenneth Copeland at which defendants and defense attorneys were not present. The defense attorneys argued the meeting was "improper" and that the judge and prosecutors had tried to pressure the witness to testify.

While not faulting Glanville for holding the meeting and saying she has "no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter," Judge Rachel Krause granted the motion, writing that "the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville" from the case.

The case was then given to Ingram, who filed an Order of Recusal shortly after over a romantic relationship between one of her former courthouse deputies and a co-defendant, Christian Eppinger. Because of this relationship, Ingram wrote that she was concerned it would create an "appearance of impropriety."

Since Whitaker took over the case, the judge, state prosecutors, and defense attorneys have spent much of their time arguing over how the trial should proceed. Additionally, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel and other defense attorneys have continued efforts to have the prosecutors — Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton—also removed.

The most recent instance occurred when attorney Brian Steel, who represents Young Thug, stumbled across a cell phone number during late discovery earlier this week. Initially, the prosecution said they had left it out "inadvertently," but later stated that they omitted it because the person associated with the cell phone number had not yet been arrested. They eventually proved that the number had been included in a previous discovery.

While Whitaker denied the mistrial motion, she ordered the entire prosecution team working on the case to undergo training on the Brady rule, which is the law requiring prosecutors to disclose material and exculpatory evidence in the government's possession.

Last week, the state's star witness, Kenneth "Lil Woody," also made a brief appearance in court. Whitaker wanted to ensure that he had representation and that he understood the consequences if he did not testify. When asked if he would testify on Monday, Copeland replied that it depends on how he wakes up.

On Monday, Whitaker says she will introduce herself to the jury and explain the reason for the change in judges before they hear more testimony.

What charges is Young Thug facing?

Young Thug, a Grammy winner whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen others of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He is also charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial of the Atlanta rapper and five co-defendants got underway in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history.

Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder.

The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug.

The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



