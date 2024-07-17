Young Thug/YSL Trial: New judge recuses herself because of former deputy's arrest

The judge assigned to take over the Young Thug/YSL RICO case in Fulton County has recused herself, according to court documents.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram stated in a Order of Recusal filed Wednesday morning that her former courthouse deputy had a romantic relationship with one of the co-defendants, Christian Eppinger. Because of this relationship, Judge Ingram feared it would create an "appearance of impropriety."

Judge Ingram, who was randomly assigned to the case after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Glanville was recused, requested the case be reassigned.

According to the order, the former deputy had been assigned to Judge Ingram's courtroom for nearly six months before being arrested after investigators discovered her relationship with Eppinger.

While Ingram did not identify the deputy, other court documents have identified her as Akeiba Stanley. FOX 5 Atlanta also reported on the deputy's arrest in June 2023.

The relationship was discovered after Fulton County deputies seized the laptop belonging to Eppinger's attorney, Eric Johnson, because Eppinger was allegedly using it to communicate with other YSL members who were not in custody. Two days later, Stanley was arrested for allegedly using a phone to communicate with Eppinger inside and outside of the courtroom. The sheriff's deputy also allegedly visited Eppinger in his jail cell and attempted to smuggle contraband into the jail for him.

The Order of Recusal states that although Judge Ingram does not believe the situation creates any "actual bias for or against any party to this case," she views it as one that could cause a reasonable person to question the Court's impartiality.

Judge Ingram recused herself from the case to maintain public confidence in the judiciary's independence and impartiality.

What will happen next?

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and his co-defendants were indicted in 2022. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial got underway in November 2023. At 18 months and counting, it is the longest trial in Georgia history. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, and various other disruptions.

At this time, the fate of the trial and its defendants is unknown. It is assumed that a new judge will be assigned. It is also assumed that the defense attorneys for Williams and his co-defendants – Marquavius Huey, Deamonte Kendrick (known as Yak Gotti), Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

Eppinger is currently serving time in a Georgia state prison for shooting a police officer in February 2022. The status of his case in connection to YSL and Young Thug is currently unknown.