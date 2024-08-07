Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: More surprises could happen in case on Wednesday

In Fulton County, both prosecution and defense teams are set to return to court Wednesday to determine the future proceedings of the extensive YSL RICO trial.

Court is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Check back here at that time for a livestream or watch the livestream on our YouTube channel and join the commentary.

This comes after Judge Paige Whitaker paused the trial yesterday following the unexpected appearance of a key prosecution witness, Kenneth Copeland.

The trial was abruptly halted late Tuesday morning when Copeland arrived at the courthouse. His testimony is crucial to the case, and his presence has introduced significant developments.

Copeland had previously been part of a confidential meeting with the original judge, Ural Glanville. During that meeting, Copeland had been told by the prosecutors in the case from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office that he could be sent to jail until all the defendants in the YSL racketeering case had gone to trial – statements that the new judge, Paige Whitaker, now say were inaccurate.

During Tuesday's session, Judge Whitaker addressed Copeland, stating, "What I want to ask you right now, I know that you have been given immunity regarding your testimony, and there had been, at some point, you didn't want to testify, at some point you did want to testify."

Copeland responded, "I never wanted to testify."

PREVIOUS STORY: Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Kenneth 'Lil Woody' Copeland tentatively agrees to testify

Defense attorneys for Young Thug argue that Copeland's testimony was coerced. Judge Whitaker's immediate concern was whether Copeland had legal representation to navigate the implications of his testimony and the potential jail time if he refused to cooperate. Copeland inquired, "If I don't testify, how long are you going to hold me in jail?" Judge Whitaker clarified, "So that's still an issue that you can be held in jail through the end of this trial."

Copeland's testimony could proceed as soon as next week if he decides to testify. If not, he will be held in contempt of court, according to Judge Whitaker. Copeland was ordered to be ready to appear in court at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, defense lawyers told the court on Monday they had learned about another ex parte or secret meeting between prosecutors and Judge Glanville that reportedly happened on June 7, which was 3 days before the June 10 ex parte meeting that led to the removal of Glanville from the case. Judge Whitaker warned the prosecutors that she takes Brady violations very seriously and has given the prosecutors until Friday to file a response to explain the meeting.

And in a related development, the defense has filed another motion to disqualify the two chief deputy district attorneys prosecuting the case. Attorney Brian Steel, who represents Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams), filed the supplemental motion on Tuesday after his most recent motion to disqualify the two lead prosecutors was denied. In the motion, Steel wrote that the examples of misconduct cited in the motion did not "truly encapsulate the horror of working with lawyer Love and lawyer Hylton."

RELATED: Young Thug's attorney cites 'horror' in push to disqualify prosecutors

Lastly, before court was adjourned on Tuesday, it was revealed that there was possibly another person in the car on the day that Donovan "Nut" Thomas Jr. was murdered in 2015.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO or racketeering law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), a trial for Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and several co-defendants got underway in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing 8 criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.