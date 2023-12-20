Man arrested for fatal DeKalb County gas station shooting in November

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal triple shooting at a DeKalb County gas station in November, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The triple shooting took place on Nov. 26 at the Texaco/Circle K near Candler and Kelly Lake roads. Two people were wounded and 41-year-old Antione Lewis was killed.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at Decatur gas station

The DeKalb County SHeriff's Office Fugitive Unit with the assistance from Georgia State Patrol's SWAT unit arrested 26-year-old Demarco Boyer on Dec. 20 at an apartment complex off Roswell Road in Atlanta.

Boyer was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond on felony charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and murder.

Omni Ali Woodward (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Police say that another person, Omni Ali Woodward, has already been arrested for the fatal shooting. However, that person's identity has not been released.